Daimler Truck (DTRUY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY - Get Free Report) is projected to post its resultson Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Daimler Truck to post earnings of $0.3648 per share and revenue of $12.2966 billion for the quarter.

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Daimler Truck Price Performance

Shares of DTRUY stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. Daimler Truck has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Daimler Truck from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Daimler Truck from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on Daimler Truck

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck AG is a leading global manufacturer of commercial vehicles, specializing in the design, production and distribution of trucks, buses and powertrain components. The company operates through a diversified brand portfolio that includes Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, BharatBenz and Thomas Built Buses. Its product range covers heavy-duty, medium-duty and light-duty trucks, as well as a variety of bus models for urban and intercity transportation.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Daimler Truck offers a suite of services aimed at fleet management and uptime optimization.

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