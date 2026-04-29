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Daimler Truck (DTRUY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Daimler Truck logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Daimler Truck is projected to report quarterly results on Wednesday, May 6, with analysts forecasting EPS of $0.3648 and $12.2966 billion in revenue.
  • Shares opened at $25.01, trading near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $24.72 and $23.12 respectively, within a 12‑month range of $19.43 to $26.45.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed—one Strong Buy, four Buy, two Hold and one Sell—resulting in an average rating of Moderate Buy, after recent downgrades from Zacks and Kepler and buy reissues from Citi, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY - Get Free Report) is projected to post its resultson Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Daimler Truck to post earnings of $0.3648 per share and revenue of $12.2966 billion for the quarter.

Daimler Truck Price Performance

Shares of DTRUY stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. Daimler Truck has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Daimler Truck from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Daimler Truck from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on Daimler Truck

About Daimler Truck

(Get Free Report)

Daimler Truck AG is a leading global manufacturer of commercial vehicles, specializing in the design, production and distribution of trucks, buses and powertrain components. The company operates through a diversified brand portfolio that includes Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, BharatBenz and Thomas Built Buses. Its product range covers heavy-duty, medium-duty and light-duty trucks, as well as a variety of bus models for urban and intercity transportation.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Daimler Truck offers a suite of services aimed at fleet management and uptime optimization.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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