Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DTRUY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.58, but opened at $23.96. Daimler Truck shares last traded at $24.0270, with a volume of 4,038 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Daimler Truck from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research cut Daimler Truck from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Daimler Truck from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck AG is a leading global manufacturer of commercial vehicles, specializing in the design, production and distribution of trucks, buses and powertrain components. The company operates through a diversified brand portfolio that includes Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, BharatBenz and Thomas Built Buses. Its product range covers heavy-duty, medium-duty and light-duty trucks, as well as a variety of bus models for urban and intercity transportation.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Daimler Truck offers a suite of services aimed at fleet management and uptime optimization.

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