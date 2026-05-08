Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Daimler Truck logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Daimler Truck shares gapped down at the open Friday, sliding from a $25.58 close to a $23.96 open (roughly a 6.3% drop); the stock last traded near $24.03 on light volume (~4,038 shares).
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed after recent upgrades and downgrades, leaving the consensus at a Moderate Buy (1 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 2 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • Technically, the 50‑day SMA is $24.74 (just above the current price) while the 200‑day SMA is $23.31 (below), suggesting short‑term weakness but longer‑term support.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Daimler Truck.

Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DTRUY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.58, but opened at $23.96. Daimler Truck shares last traded at $24.0270, with a volume of 4,038 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Daimler Truck from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research cut Daimler Truck from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Daimler Truck from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31.

About Daimler Truck

(Get Free Report)

Daimler Truck AG is a leading global manufacturer of commercial vehicles, specializing in the design, production and distribution of trucks, buses and powertrain components. The company operates through a diversified brand portfolio that includes Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, BharatBenz and Thomas Built Buses. Its product range covers heavy-duty, medium-duty and light-duty trucks, as well as a variety of bus models for urban and intercity transportation.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Daimler Truck offers a suite of services aimed at fleet management and uptime optimization.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Daimler Truck Right Now?

Before you consider Daimler Truck, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Daimler Truck wasn't on the list.

While Daimler Truck currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime.
One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime.
From Reagan Gold Group (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It‘s Happening Again
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It's Happening Again
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines