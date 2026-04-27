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Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Daiwa Securities Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Daiwa Securities Group reported quarterly EPS of $0.20, beating the consensus $0.18 by $0.02; the company posted a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 10.93%.
  • Shares opened at $9.50 with a one-year range of $6.16–$11.24, a market cap of $13.44 billion and a P/E of 12.84, while the 50- and 200-day moving averages are $9.74 and $9.13 respectively.
  • Daiwa is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company (founded 1902) that operates retail brokerage, investment banking and asset management businesses for individual and institutional clients.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Daiwa Securities Group.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 10.93%.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. Daiwa Securities Group has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Daiwa Securities Group

(Get Free Report)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a leading Japanese financial services firm established in 1902 and headquartered in Tokyo. Operating as a holding company, Daiwa oversees a network of subsidiaries active in securities brokerage, investment banking and asset management. With a history spanning over a century, the group has evolved to meet the changing needs of individual and institutional clients, building a reputation for comprehensive capital markets solutions.

The group's core businesses include retail brokerage, offering equity, fixed income and mutual fund products to individual investors in Japan.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

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