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Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Price Up 7.2% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Daiwa Securities Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares jumped 7.2% to $10.04 on Thursday, though trading volume was negligible (about 616 shares, down ~97% from the average of 19,671).
  • Quarterly results beat estimates: Daiwa reported EPS of $0.22 vs. $0.18 consensus and revenue of $2.42B vs. $1.70B expected, with a 10.93% net margin and 7.01% ROE.
  • Key financials include a market cap of ~$13.97B, P/E of 13.34, debt-to-equity of 1.44, and 50- / 200-day moving averages of $9.90 / $9.04.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY - Get Free Report) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Daiwa Securities Group Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 10.93%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a leading Japanese financial services firm established in 1902 and headquartered in Tokyo. Operating as a holding company, Daiwa oversees a network of subsidiaries active in securities brokerage, investment banking and asset management. With a history spanning over a century, the group has evolved to meet the changing needs of individual and institutional clients, building a reputation for comprehensive capital markets solutions.

The group's core businesses include retail brokerage, offering equity, fixed income and mutual fund products to individual investors in Japan.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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