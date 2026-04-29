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Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Trading Up 7.5% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Daiwa Securities Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares rose 7.5% to $9.49 mid‑day (from a prior close of $8.83), but volume was very light at about 805 shares—down roughly 96% from the average.
  • The company beat quarterly estimates, reporting $0.20 EPS versus $0.18 expected and $2.46 billion in revenue versus $1.05 billion expected.
  • Daiwa’s fundamentals show a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE of 11.0, debt‑to‑equity of 1.44 and a beta of 0.54, suggesting moderate leverage and below‑market volatility.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.49. Approximately 805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 18,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Daiwa Securities Group Trading Up 3.4%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a leading Japanese financial services firm established in 1902 and headquartered in Tokyo. Operating as a holding company, Daiwa oversees a network of subsidiaries active in securities brokerage, investment banking and asset management. With a history spanning over a century, the group has evolved to meet the changing needs of individual and institutional clients, building a reputation for comprehensive capital markets solutions.

The group's core businesses include retail brokerage, offering equity, fixed income and mutual fund products to individual investors in Japan.

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