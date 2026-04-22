Dakota Gold's (DC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright's target price points to a potential upside of 77.22% from the company's previous close.

DC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Dakota Gold in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a "sector outperform" rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Dakota Gold to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dakota Gold presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.38.

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Dakota Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. 205,992 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,806. Dakota Gold has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The business's fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Dakota Gold

In other news, CEO Robert Quartermain sold 250,000 shares of Dakota Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,493,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,553,518.72. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James Mccoy Berry sold 12,388 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $86,963.76. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 371,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,609,670.96. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 283,595 shares of company stock worth $1,955,837 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dakota Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dakota Gold by 87.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,293 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dakota Gold by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,091 shares of the company's stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Dakota Gold by 14.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dakota Gold by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,909 shares of the company's stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 113,493 shares during the period. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

Dakota Gold Corp NYSE: DC is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold projects within the United States. The company’s primary asset is the historic Homestake District in South Dakota’s Black Hills, where it seeks to redevelop gold-bearing tailings and low‐grade ore volumes for open‐pit heap leach processing. Dakota Gold pursues a staged approach, combining exploration, resource delineation and economic studies to unlock value from legacy mine materials.

The firm’s flagship property comprises sealed tailings impoundments and adjacent low‐grade stockpiles left over from the Homestake Gold Mine, which operated from 1876 until 2002.

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