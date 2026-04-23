Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore started coverage on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company's stock.

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock Stock Performance

DMRA stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59.

About Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock

Galecto Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company developing small‐molecule therapies that target key pathways involved in fibrotic and malignant diseases. The company's research focuses on inhibiting galectin‐3, an extracellular carbohydrate‐binding protein implicated in inflammation, fibrosis and tumor progression, as well as lysyl oxidase‐like 2 (LOXL2), an enzyme that crosslinks collagen and elastin in fibrotic tissue.

Its lead programs include GB0139, an inhaled galectin‐3 inhibitor in Phase II trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrosing lung diseases, and GB1211, an oral galectin‐3 inhibitor being evaluated for systemic fibrotic disorders.

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