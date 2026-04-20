Dana (NYSE:DAN) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.85 and last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 1054072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Dana from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DAN

Dana Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Dana had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 1.13%.The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Dana Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Dana's previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Dana's payout ratio is 84.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the second quarter worth $176,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter worth $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company's stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated is a global leader in the design and manufacture of drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management technologies for the automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway and industrial markets. The company's product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, transmissions, e-Propulsion systems and thermal-management assemblies that help improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance vehicle performance. Dana's expertise spans internal combustion and electrified powertrains, positioning it to support both traditional and next-generation mobility solutions.

Founded in 1904 by Clarence W.

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