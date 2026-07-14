Danaher (DHR) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Danaher to announce earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $6.0975 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Danaher to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Danaher Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE DHR opened at $200.45 on Tuesday. Danaher has a 1 year low of $160.93 and a 1 year high of $242.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business's 50-day moving average is $181.02 and its 200 day moving average is $199.06.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 543.9% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,515 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $574,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,994 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Danaher by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,076,796 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,451,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,904 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Danaher by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,973,240 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,656,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,221 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,589,661 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,737,425,000 after purchasing an additional 934,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Danaher by 23.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,813,128 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $755,991,000 after buying an additional 729,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

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