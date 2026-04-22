Free Trial
â†’ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Danaher logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wells Fargo cut its price target on Danaher from $240 to $212 and kept an "equal weight" rating, with the new target implying roughly an 11% upside from current levels.
  • Danaher topped Q1 EPS estimates ($2.06 vs. $1.94) and raised FY2026 guidance to $8.35–$8.55, driven by bioprocessing and life‑sciences strength, but revenue slightly missed estimates ($5.95B vs. ~$6.0B) and diagnostics/respiratory softness could weigh on near‑term growth.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but generally positive: the consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of about $241.95 (18 Buys, 3 Holds), while individual targets range from Goldman’s $230 to JPMorgan’s $275.
  • Five stocks we like better than Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the conglomerate's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price suggests a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DHR. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $180.03 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $197.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.56. The company has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Danaher by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

More Danaher News

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Danaher Right Now?

Before you consider Danaher, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Danaher wasn't on the list.

While Danaher currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Nobody's Asking Where The SpaceX Money Comes From
Nobody's Asking Where The SpaceX Money Comes From
From Americas Gold Company (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines