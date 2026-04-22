Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the conglomerate's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price suggests a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DHR. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.95.

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Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $180.03 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $197.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.56. The company has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Danaher by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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