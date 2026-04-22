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Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $250.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Danaher logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • UBS cut its price target on Danaher to $250 from $270 but kept a "buy" rating, implying about a 36% upside, while the street consensus remains a "Moderate Buy" with an average target near $243.20.
  • Danaher reported a Q1 EPS beat ($2.06 vs. $1.94) and set FY2026 guidance of $8.35–$8.55, but a revenue miss and weakness in Diagnostics (plus analyst target cuts and insider selling) drove the stock lower to about $184.11.
  • Interested in Danaher? Here are five stocks we like better.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the conglomerate's stock. UBS Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.79% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DHR. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $243.20.

Read Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $10.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.11. 5,894,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher has a 12-month low of $180.03 and a 12-month high of $242.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.56.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,060,642.99. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Danaher by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,418 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 75,714 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Danaher

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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Analyst Recommendations for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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