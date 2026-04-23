Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $255.00. The company traded as low as $176.60 and last traded at $176.3780, with a volume of 1155776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.04.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus set a $265.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $242.45.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Danaher

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat and slight full‑year EPS raise: Danaher reported $2.06 non‑GAAP EPS (ahead of estimates) and nudged FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to a range that was only modestly higher, supporting the view of durable profitability. Read More.

Q1 EPS beat and slight full‑year EPS raise: Danaher reported $2.06 non‑GAAP EPS (ahead of estimates) and nudged FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to a range that was only modestly higher, supporting the view of durable profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support from Evercore: Evercore raised its price target (to $232) and maintained an outperform stance, providing some buy‑side reinforcement amid the downdraft. Read More.

Analyst support from Evercore: Evercore raised its price target (to $232) and maintained an outperform stance, providing some buy‑side reinforcement amid the downdraft. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Large euro‑note offering announced: Danaher priced ~€3.0B net of proceeds in four tranches (2028–2038 maturities). The deal boosts liquidity but increases gross debt on the balance sheet while funding corporate needs (including M&A). Read More.

Large euro‑note offering announced: Danaher priced ~€3.0B net of proceeds in four tranches (2028–2038 maturities). The deal boosts liquidity but increases gross debt on the balance sheet while funding corporate needs (including M&A). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Bioprocessing strength vs. mixed start: Management highlighted bioprocessing momentum and acquisition strategy, which helped headline growth, but the quarter showed mixed signals across segments. Read More.

Bioprocessing strength vs. mixed start: Management highlighted bioprocessing momentum and acquisition strategy, which helped headline growth, but the quarter showed mixed signals across segments. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and Diagnostics softness: Revenue rose ~3.7% Y/Y but missed consensus; core revenue growth was modest and Diagnostics saw weakness (lighter respiratory season at Cepheid), which worried investors despite the EPS beat. Read More.

Revenue miss and Diagnostics softness: Revenue rose ~3.7% Y/Y but missed consensus; core revenue growth was modest and Diagnostics saw weakness (lighter respiratory season at Cepheid), which worried investors despite the EPS beat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price‑target cuts: Several firms trimmed targets (JPMorgan, UBS, Guggenheim, Wells Fargo, TD Cowen among others), which can prompt headline selling and reduce near‑term upside expectations. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Multiple price‑target cuts: Several firms trimmed targets (JPMorgan, UBS, Guggenheim, Wells Fargo, TD Cowen among others), which can prompt headline selling and reduce near‑term upside expectations. Read More. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market concern about Masimo deal & capital allocation: Commentators flagged near‑term uncertainty around integration, capital allocation and how incremental spending/financing (including the euro notes) will affect returns, adding to investor caution. Read More.

Market concern about Masimo deal & capital allocation: Commentators flagged near‑term uncertainty around integration, capital allocation and how incremental spending/financing (including the euro notes) will affect returns, adding to investor caution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling & repositioning by institutions: Reports of recent insider sales and large institutional rebalancing were cited in market coverage, which may have amplified downward pressure. Read More.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Danaher by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.89%.Danaher's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Danaher's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Danaher's payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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