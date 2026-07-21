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Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Danaher logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Danaher shares gapped down sharply after the company’s latest update, opening well below the prior close as investors reacted negatively to the news.
  • Despite the selloff, Danaher beat second-quarter expectations with adjusted EPS of $1.94 versus $1.84 expected and revenue of about $6.26 billion, while also raising its full-year profit forecast.
  • The stock fell because management cut its 2026 core revenue growth outlook and cited weaker-than-expected biotechnology/bioprocessing revenue, which overshadowed the earnings beat.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $201.11, but opened at $168.84. Danaher shares last traded at $177.57, with a volume of 5,422,637 shares trading hands.

Key Stories Impacting Danaher

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Danaher reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.94, ahead of the $1.84 consensus, and revenue of about $6.26 billion to $6.27 billion, also topping estimates. The company also boosted its full-year profit forecast, which signals improved earnings power. Danaher Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results
  • Neutral Sentiment: The quarter showed solid year-over-year growth, with revenue up 5.5% and earnings rising sharply from the prior year, indicating the business is still expanding despite a tougher operating environment. Conference Call and Press Release
  • Negative Sentiment: Shares fell because management cut its 2026 core revenue growth outlook and said biotechnology revenue was weaker than expected, with analysts pointing to “surprisingly soft” bioprocessing sales. That guidance downgrade appears to outweigh the earnings beat for investors. Reuters article on revenue outlook cut

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.04. The company has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 366,481 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $83,895,000 after buying an additional 74,301 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,715,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Danaher by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248,020 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $56,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,584 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $4,477,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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