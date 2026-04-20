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Daniel Labbad Sells 9,527 Shares of Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Raspberry Pi logo with background
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Key Points

  • Daniel Labbad sold 9,527 shares of Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI) on April 17 at an average price of GBX 630, generating proceeds of £60,020.10.
  • Raspberry Pi opened at GBX 629, with a one‑year range of GBX 253.80–683, 50‑day/200‑day moving averages of GBX 383.55/346.04, a market cap of £1.22 billion, P/E of 137.04 and a beta of 0.58.
  • Deutsche Bank cut its price target from GBX 380 to GBX 300 and assigned a "Hold," and the stock's consensus analyst rating is "Hold" with an average target of GBX 300.
  • Interested in Raspberry Pi? Here are five stocks we like better.

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI - Get Free Report) insider Daniel Labbad sold 9,527 shares of Raspberry Pi stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 630, for a total value of £60,020.10.

Raspberry Pi Stock Performance

LON RPI opened at GBX 629 on Monday. Raspberry Pi Holdings has a one year low of GBX 253.80 and a one year high of GBX 683. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 383.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 346.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Raspberry Pi from GBX 380 to GBX 300 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 300.

Get Our Latest Report on Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to put high-performance, low-cost, general-purpose computing platforms in the hands of engineers and enthusiasts all over the world. Since 2012, we've been designing single-board and modular computers, built on the Arm architecture, and running the Linux operating system. Whether you're an educator looking to excite the next generation of computer scientists; an enthusiast searching for inspiration for your next project; or an OEM who needs a proven rock-solid foundation for your next generation of smart products, there's a Raspberry Pi computer for you. That's not all we do.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI)

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