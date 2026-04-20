Daniel Labbad Sells 9,527 Shares of Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI) Stock

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI - Get Free Report) insider Daniel Labbad sold 9,527 shares of Raspberry Pi stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 630, for a total value of £60,020.10.

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Raspberry Pi Stock Performance

LON RPI opened at GBX 629 on Monday. Raspberry Pi Holdings has a one year low of GBX 253.80 and a one year high of GBX 683. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 383.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 346.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Raspberry Pi from GBX 380 to GBX 300 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 300.

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Raspberry Pi Company Profile

Our mission is to put high-performance, low-cost, general-purpose computing platforms in the hands of engineers and enthusiasts all over the world. Since 2012, we've been designing single-board and modular computers, built on the Arm architecture, and running the Linux operating system. Whether you're an educator looking to excite the next generation of computer scientists; an enthusiast searching for inspiration for your next project; or an OEM who needs a proven rock-solid foundation for your next generation of smart products, there's a Raspberry Pi computer for you. That's not all we do.

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