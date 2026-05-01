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Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Danone logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Danone shares slipped below their 50-day moving average, trading as low as $15.41 and last at $15.60 on volume of 871,095; the 50-day and 200-day averages are $16.12 and $17.07 respectively.
  • Analysts are mixed: Kepler upgraded to a "strong-buy", Deutsche Bank cut to "sell" and Morgan Stanley kept an "overweight", leaving an overall consensus of a "Moderate Buy" (1 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 2 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • The company shows modest leverage and tight short-term liquidity with a debt-to-equity of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
  • Interested in Danone? Here are five stocks we like better.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and traded as low as $15.41. Danone shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 871,095 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Danone to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Danone from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Danone

Danone Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07.

About Danone

(Get Free Report)

Danone is a French multinational food-products company headquartered in Paris, with roots dating to 1919 when it was founded by Isaac Carasso. The company positions itself around nutrition and health-oriented food and beverage products, and it combines global brand management, manufacturing and distribution to serve a broad consumer base. Danone's long history has been characterized by expansion beyond its original yogurt business into bottled water, infant and medical nutrition, and plant-based alternatives.

Danone's principal activities include the development, production and marketing of dairy and plant-based products, bottled waters, and specialized nutrition for infants and medical patients.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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