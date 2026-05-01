Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and traded as low as $15.41. Danone shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 871,095 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Danone to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Danone from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Danone Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07.

About Danone

Danone is a French multinational food-products company headquartered in Paris, with roots dating to 1919 when it was founded by Isaac Carasso. The company positions itself around nutrition and health-oriented food and beverage products, and it combines global brand management, manufacturing and distribution to serve a broad consumer base. Danone's long history has been characterized by expansion beyond its original yogurt business into bottled water, infant and medical nutrition, and plant-based alternatives.

Danone's principal activities include the development, production and marketing of dairy and plant-based products, bottled waters, and specialized nutrition for infants and medical patients.

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