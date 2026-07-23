Darling Ingredients (DAR) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Darling Ingredients to announce earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $1.7032 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $66.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $191,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,275,819.41. This represents a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 964,452 shares of the company's stock worth $34,720,000 after buying an additional 238,138 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the company's stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,345 shares of the company's stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,044,448 shares of the company's stock worth $37,600,000 after acquiring an additional 405,839 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DAR

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

Further Reading

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