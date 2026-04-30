Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27, Zacks reports. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.02%.Darling Ingredients's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Darling Ingredients' conference call:

Darling reported combined adjusted EBITDA of $406.8 million in Q1 2026 (Core Ingredients $255.6M ; DGD $151.2M ), a sharp improvement versus the prior-year quarter driven by margin expansion and operational execution.

in Q1 2026 (Core Ingredients ; DGD ), a sharp improvement versus the prior-year quarter driven by margin expansion and operational execution. Diamond Green Diesel's Q1 result included a one-time $97 million LCM inventory valuation benefit at the DGD entity, and Darling contributed ~ $190 million of working capital to DGD that management expects will be returned in subsequent quarters.

at the DGD entity, and Darling contributed ~ of working capital to DGD that management expects will be returned in subsequent quarters. The feed segment posted EBITDA of $169 million (vs. $111M a year ago) with gross margin up to 25.3%, and the food/collagen business showed year‑over‑year sales growth and rising demand—supported by new applications and pending Nextida patents.

(vs. $111M a year ago) with gross margin up to 25.3%, and the food/collagen business showed year‑over‑year sales growth and rising demand—supported by new applications and pending Nextida patents. Net debt (debt less cash) rose to about $4.0 billion and preliminary covenant leverage was 3.17x, although management reiterated a goal to reduce net debt toward ~ $3.0 billion .

and preliminary covenant leverage was 3.17x, although management reiterated a goal to reduce net debt toward ~ . Management guided Q2 Core Ingredients EBITDA to $260–$275 million, expects DGD volumes of ~320 million gallons in Q2, and sees improving renewables margins and cash flow as the RVO clarity supports higher feedstock prices.

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Darling Ingredients Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.25. 4,440,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $67.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DAR

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 20,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,042,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,117,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $58,222,470.20. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $69,458,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,510,000. Amundi grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 864,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,119,000 after acquiring an additional 553,081 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 184.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 846,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 548,844 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 608.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 634,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,583,000 after acquiring an additional 544,821 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Darling Ingredients

Here are the key news stories impacting Darling Ingredients this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat and turnaround — Darling reported $0.83 EPS vs. $0.56 expected, returning to profit after a loss a year earlier and showing 12%+ revenue growth; management called the quarter an "inflection point." Business Wire Q1 Release

Q1 earnings beat and turnaround — Darling reported $0.83 EPS vs. $0.56 expected, returning to profit after a loss a year earlier and showing 12%+ revenue growth; management called the quarter an "inflection point." Positive Sentiment: Solid near-term EBITDA outlook for core ingredients — management is guiding Q2 core-ingredients EBITDA of $260M–$275M, which supports expectations for continued margin recovery in the core business. Guidance Report

Solid near-term EBITDA outlook for core ingredients — management is guiding Q2 core-ingredients EBITDA of $260M–$275M, which supports expectations for continued margin recovery in the core business. Neutral Sentiment: Top-line view is mixed across outlets — some reports characterise Q1 sales as in-line or showing a slight revenue miss versus certain expectations, so while EPS beat was clear, revenue beats vs. all street models are not uniform. Earnings Coverage

Top-line view is mixed across outlets — some reports characterise Q1 sales as in-line or showing a slight revenue miss versus certain expectations, so while EPS beat was clear, revenue beats vs. all street models are not uniform. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and call provide color but highlight sector headwinds — the earnings slide deck and call transcript discuss RVO-driven pressure on renewables margins even as core ingredients strengthen; investors should review the transcript/slides for details. Earnings Call Transcript

Investor materials and call provide color but highlight sector headwinds — the earnings slide deck and call transcript discuss RVO-driven pressure on renewables margins even as core ingredients strengthen; investors should review the transcript/slides for details. Negative Sentiment: Fatal workplace incident and OSHA investigation — a worker was killed at the Bastrop rendering plant and OSHA has opened a safety probe; this raises near-term operational, legal and reputational risks that could lead to fines, remediation costs or temporary disruptions. Local Coverage of Incident

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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