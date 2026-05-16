Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

DAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Darling Ingredients from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $69.00.

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Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of DAR stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $66.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $191,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,819.41. This trade represents a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,042,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,117,085 shares in the company, valued at $58,222,470.20. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.8% in the third quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 536,355 shares of the company's stock worth $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,855 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,209,775 shares of the company's stock worth $43,552,000 after purchasing an additional 56,662 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 94.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,442 shares of the company's stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 75.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,263 shares of the company's stock worth $18,561,000 after purchasing an additional 258,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 134.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 431,336 shares of the company's stock worth $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 247,311 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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