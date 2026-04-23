Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 19.27%. Dassault Systemes updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.520-1.570 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.34-0.360 EPS.

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Dassault Systemes Stock Performance

Dassault Systemes stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 15,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,305. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dassault Systemes has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $39.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DASTY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dassault Systemes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Dassault Systemes to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Dassault Systemes to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systemes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dassault Systemes stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,451 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company's product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

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