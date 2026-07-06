Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 12,500 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) Director Michael James Callahan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.47, for a total value of $3,343,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,980.12. This trade represents a 45.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael James Callahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Michael James Callahan sold 12,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $3,093,375.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Michael James Callahan sold 112,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.60, for a total transaction of $26,055,000.00.

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Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG traded down $4.99 on Monday, reaching $255.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,745,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,261. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 672.04, a P/E/G ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $278.70. The company's fifty day moving average is $213.66 and its 200 day moving average is $156.10.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Datadog from $218.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.73.

View Our Latest Report on Datadog

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 1,461.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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