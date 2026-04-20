Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Barclays

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $165.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.45% from the company's previous close.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Datadog from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Thirty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $179.51.

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Datadog Trading Up 0.4%

DDOG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.09. 254,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,631,938. The firm's fifty day moving average is $119.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.63. Datadog has a 1-year low of $87.69 and a 1-year high of $201.69. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 412.45, a PEG ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 42,443 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $4,717,115.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,877,364.06. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $2,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,539.20. This trade represents a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 523,833 shares of company stock worth $63,581,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 315.2% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 74.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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