Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target suggests a potential upside of 19.22% from the company's previous close.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.68.

Get Datadog alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on Datadog

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $188.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.41 and a 200-day moving average of $136.98. Datadog has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.81, a P/E/G ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 13,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,078,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 140,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,073,350. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $2,629,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $215,610.80. The trade was a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 654,018 shares of company stock worth $80,903,197 in the last three months. 6.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,994 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock worth $580,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,402 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised Q2 and FY‑2026 guidance well above consensus, a primary catalyst for the rally — Q2 EPS $0.57–$0.59 and FY EPS $2.36–$2.44. Datadog raises annual forecast

Management raised Q2 and FY‑2026 guidance well above consensus, a primary catalyst for the rally — Q2 EPS $0.57–$0.59 and FY EPS $2.36–$2.44. Positive Sentiment: Beat on Q1 results: revenue ≈ $1.01B (+32% YoY), EPS $0.60 (above consensus), strong operating cash flow and free cash flow — supports the higher guide and long‑term growth story. Q1 2026 Results

Beat on Q1 results: revenue ≈ $1.01B (+32% YoY), EPS $0.60 (above consensus), strong operating cash flow and free cash flow — supports the higher guide and long‑term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Datadog for Government achieved FedRAMP High certification, easing federal procurement and opening higher‑security public sector revenue opportunities. FedRAMP High Certification

Datadog for Government achieved FedRAMP High certification, easing federal procurement and opening higher‑security public sector revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side support accelerated after the print with several firms boosting price targets/ratings (examples include Wedbush, BTIG, Citizens JMP), adding momentum to flows. Analyst reactions

Sell‑side support accelerated after the print with several firms boosting price targets/ratings (examples include Wedbush, BTIG, Citizens JMP), adding momentum to flows. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity (heavy call buying) and elevated trading volume magnified the move — likely increased volatility and short‑term momentum but may be trader‑driven rather than purely fundamental. Options trade note

Unusually large options activity (heavy call buying) and elevated trading volume magnified the move — likely increased volatility and short‑term momentum but may be trader‑driven rather than purely fundamental. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage and momentum can sustain the upside in the short term; monitor next updates for bookings, large‑customer growth and AI/security product traction.

Media coverage and momentum can sustain the upside in the short term; monitor next updates for bookings, large‑customer growth and AI/security product traction. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders (CTO, General Counsel, CRO and a director) sold shares via pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans in recent days — these large sales are disclosed filings and can be perceived as profit‑taking after the run. SEC Form 4 (GC sale)

Several insiders (CTO, General Counsel, CRO and a director) sold shares via pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans in recent days — these large sales are disclosed filings and can be perceived as profit‑taking after the run. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is stretched (very high P/E), so the stock may be vulnerable to a pullback if growth slows or if market sentiment shifts — consider that much of the move reflects forward expectations.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here