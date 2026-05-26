Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $255.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $212.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Datadog and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $148.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.00.

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Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $222.32 on Tuesday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $224.77. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $146.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.40. The company has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 585.07, a PEG ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at $167,002,091.36. This represents a 13.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 52,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.96. Following the sale, the director owned 622,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $117,869,577.28. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 885,963 shares of company stock worth $130,015,444. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock worth $5,966,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Datadog by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,994 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Datadog by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock worth $580,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,402 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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