Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $260.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. BMO Capital Markets' price target suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DDOG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on Datadog from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $231.64.

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Datadog Price Performance

DDOG traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 762,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.17, a P/E/G ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.56. Datadog has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $278.70. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $176.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 120,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $29,853,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,883.30. This represents a 75.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $29,457,298.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 612,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,967,352.43. This trade represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,272,556 shares of company stock worth $252,615,825. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 30.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock worth $5,966,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,423,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,961,496,000 after buying an additional 956,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Datadog by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,227,184,000 after acquiring an additional 197,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Datadog by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,749,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $905,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,082 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Datadog

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Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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