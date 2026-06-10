Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Evercore

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Evercore from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Evercore's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DDOG. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Datadog from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $224.81.

Get Datadog alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Trading Up 0.9%

Datadog stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.41. 834,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,940,351. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $171.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.78. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $278.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.61, a PEG ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 12,202 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.29, for a total transaction of $3,041,836.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 263,771 shares in the company, valued at $65,755,472.59. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 13,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $3,582,214.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 270,296 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,209,576.40. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,070,415 shares of company stock worth $205,781,777. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 126.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 1,461.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here