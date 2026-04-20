Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperformer" rating on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.59% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DDOG. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore dropped their target price on Datadog from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Datadog from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $165.00 target price on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Datadog from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Thirty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.87.

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Datadog Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.53. 1,330,880 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,647,170. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.77, a PEG ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.63. Datadog has a 1-year low of $87.69 and a 1-year high of $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $916.53 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business's revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 42,443 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $4,717,115.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,877,364.06. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $3,761,658.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 531,311 shares in the company, valued at $61,876,479.06. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 523,833 shares of company stock valued at $63,581,080. 6.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 30.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock worth $5,966,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748,738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Datadog by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,423,814 shares of the company's stock worth $1,961,496,000 after acquiring an additional 956,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Datadog by 106.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock worth $1,227,184,000 after acquiring an additional 197,816 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,994 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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