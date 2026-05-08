Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.69% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.83.

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Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.33. 4,105,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,224. The stock has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.30. Datadog has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $201.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.41 and a 200-day moving average of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total transaction of $6,247,352.58. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 531,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,002,903.23. The trade was a 7.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 13,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,078,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 140,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,073,350. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 654,018 shares of company stock worth $80,903,197. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and cash‑flow strength — Revenue ≈ $1.01B (+~32% YoY) and EPS $0.60 topped estimates; management reported strong operating and free cash flow and cited expansion in $100k+ ARR customers. Q1 2026 Results

Q1 beat and cash‑flow strength — Revenue ≈ $1.01B (+~32% YoY) and EPS $0.60 topped estimates; management reported strong operating and free cash flow and cited expansion in $100k+ ARR customers. Positive Sentiment: Guidance materially raised — Q2 EPS $0.57–$0.59 and FY‑2026 EPS $2.36–$2.44 well above consensus, the primary catalyst cited by traders and analysts. Guidance raise

Guidance materially raised — Q2 EPS $0.57–$0.59 and FY‑2026 EPS $2.36–$2.44 well above consensus, the primary catalyst cited by traders and analysts. Positive Sentiment: Analyst re‑ratings and price‑target lifts amplified flows — multiple firms (e.g., Wedbush, BTIG, Citizens JMP, Needham/Mizuho/Rosenblatt coverage) raised targets/ratings after the print, supporting momentum. Analyst reactions

Analyst re‑ratings and price‑target lifts amplified flows — multiple firms (e.g., Wedbush, BTIG, Citizens JMP, Needham/Mizuho/Rosenblatt coverage) raised targets/ratings after the print, supporting momentum. Positive Sentiment: Product & GTM catalysts — new product rollouts (AI/security agents, GPU monitoring, MCP Server) and FedRAMP High certification open higher‑security federal deals. FedRAMP certification

Product & GTM catalysts — new product rollouts (AI/security agents, GPU monitoring, MCP Server) and FedRAMP High certification open higher‑security federal deals. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options and call buying (tens of thousands of calls) and elevated volume amplified the move — this can magnify intraday gains but also increase short‑term volatility. Options flow

Unusually large options and call buying (tens of thousands of calls) and elevated volume amplified the move — this can magnify intraday gains but also increase short‑term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Media and momentum trading are sustaining upside in the short term; watch upcoming commentary on bookings, renewal/expansion rates and AI/security inference revenue for confirmation.

Media and momentum trading are sustaining upside in the short term; watch upcoming commentary on bookings, renewal/expansion rates and AI/security inference revenue for confirmation. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling via pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans — CTO, General Counsel, CRO and a director have sold shares recently; while often planned, these large disclosures can be read as profit‑taking. SEC Form 4 (CTO sale)

Insider selling via pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans — CTO, General Counsel, CRO and a director have sold shares recently; while often planned, these large disclosures can be read as profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is extended — very high forward P/E and a premium multiple mean the stock is sensitive to any slowing in growth or weaker forward commentary; profit‑taking risk is elevated after the run.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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