Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Oppenheimer's price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Datadog from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $206.83.

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Datadog Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,105,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.41 and a 200 day moving average of $136.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Datadog has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $201.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Datadog's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 13,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 140,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,350. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $2,629,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $215,610.80. The trade was a 92.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 654,018 shares of company stock valued at $80,903,197 in the last ninety days. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 30.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after buying an additional 9,748,738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Datadog by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,423,814 shares of the company's stock worth $1,961,496,000 after purchasing an additional 956,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,227,184,000 after purchasing an additional 197,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after buying an additional 2,316,994 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and cash‑flow strength — Revenue ≈ $1.01B (+~32% YoY) and EPS $0.60 topped estimates; management reported strong operating and free cash flow and cited expansion in $100k+ ARR customers. Q1 2026 Results

Q1 beat and cash‑flow strength — Revenue ≈ $1.01B (+~32% YoY) and EPS $0.60 topped estimates; management reported strong operating and free cash flow and cited expansion in $100k+ ARR customers. Positive Sentiment: Guidance materially raised — Q2 EPS $0.57–$0.59 and FY‑2026 EPS $2.36–$2.44 well above consensus, the primary catalyst cited by traders and analysts. Guidance raise

Guidance materially raised — Q2 EPS $0.57–$0.59 and FY‑2026 EPS $2.36–$2.44 well above consensus, the primary catalyst cited by traders and analysts. Positive Sentiment: Analyst re‑ratings and price‑target lifts amplified flows — multiple firms (e.g., Wedbush, BTIG, Citizens JMP, Needham/Mizuho/Rosenblatt coverage) raised targets/ratings after the print, supporting momentum. Analyst reactions

Analyst re‑ratings and price‑target lifts amplified flows — multiple firms (e.g., Wedbush, BTIG, Citizens JMP, Needham/Mizuho/Rosenblatt coverage) raised targets/ratings after the print, supporting momentum. Positive Sentiment: Product & GTM catalysts — new product rollouts (AI/security agents, GPU monitoring, MCP Server) and FedRAMP High certification open higher‑security federal deals. FedRAMP certification

Product & GTM catalysts — new product rollouts (AI/security agents, GPU monitoring, MCP Server) and FedRAMP High certification open higher‑security federal deals. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options and call buying (tens of thousands of calls) and elevated volume amplified the move — this can magnify intraday gains but also increase short‑term volatility. Options flow

Unusually large options and call buying (tens of thousands of calls) and elevated volume amplified the move — this can magnify intraday gains but also increase short‑term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Media and momentum trading are sustaining upside in the short term; watch upcoming commentary on bookings, renewal/expansion rates and AI/security inference revenue for confirmation.

Media and momentum trading are sustaining upside in the short term; watch upcoming commentary on bookings, renewal/expansion rates and AI/security inference revenue for confirmation. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling via pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans — CTO, General Counsel, CRO and a director have sold shares recently; while often planned, these large disclosures can be read as profit‑taking. SEC Form 4 (CTO sale)

Insider selling via pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans — CTO, General Counsel, CRO and a director have sold shares recently; while often planned, these large disclosures can be read as profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is extended — very high forward P/E and a premium multiple mean the stock is sensitive to any slowing in growth or weaker forward commentary; profit‑taking risk is elevated after the run.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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