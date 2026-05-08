Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Scotiabank

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Scotiabank's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock's current price.

DDOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $206.83.

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Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $191.33. 4,105,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.98. Datadog has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $201.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total transaction of $6,247,352.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 531,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,002,903.23. This trade represents a 7.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $2,629,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $215,610.80. This trade represents a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 654,018 shares of company stock worth $80,903,197. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and cash‑flow strength — Revenue ≈ $1.01B (+~32% YoY) and EPS $0.60 topped estimates; management reported strong operating and free cash flow and cited expansion in $100k+ ARR customers. Q1 2026 Results

Q1 beat and cash‑flow strength — Revenue ≈ $1.01B (+~32% YoY) and EPS $0.60 topped estimates; management reported strong operating and free cash flow and cited expansion in $100k+ ARR customers. Positive Sentiment: Guidance materially raised — Q2 EPS $0.57–$0.59 and FY‑2026 EPS $2.36–$2.44 well above consensus, the primary catalyst cited by traders and analysts. Guidance raise

Guidance materially raised — Q2 EPS $0.57–$0.59 and FY‑2026 EPS $2.36–$2.44 well above consensus, the primary catalyst cited by traders and analysts. Positive Sentiment: Analyst re‑ratings and price‑target lifts amplified flows — multiple firms (e.g., Wedbush, BTIG, Citizens JMP, Needham/Mizuho/Rosenblatt coverage) raised targets/ratings after the print, supporting momentum. Analyst reactions

Analyst re‑ratings and price‑target lifts amplified flows — multiple firms (e.g., Wedbush, BTIG, Citizens JMP, Needham/Mizuho/Rosenblatt coverage) raised targets/ratings after the print, supporting momentum. Positive Sentiment: Product & GTM catalysts — new product rollouts (AI/security agents, GPU monitoring, MCP Server) and FedRAMP High certification open higher‑security federal deals. FedRAMP certification

Product & GTM catalysts — new product rollouts (AI/security agents, GPU monitoring, MCP Server) and FedRAMP High certification open higher‑security federal deals. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options and call buying (tens of thousands of calls) and elevated volume amplified the move — this can magnify intraday gains but also increase short‑term volatility. Options flow

Unusually large options and call buying (tens of thousands of calls) and elevated volume amplified the move — this can magnify intraday gains but also increase short‑term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Media and momentum trading are sustaining upside in the short term; watch upcoming commentary on bookings, renewal/expansion rates and AI/security inference revenue for confirmation.

Media and momentum trading are sustaining upside in the short term; watch upcoming commentary on bookings, renewal/expansion rates and AI/security inference revenue for confirmation. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling via pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans — CTO, General Counsel, CRO and a director have sold shares recently; while often planned, these large disclosures can be read as profit‑taking. SEC Form 4 (CTO sale)

Insider selling via pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans — CTO, General Counsel, CRO and a director have sold shares recently; while often planned, these large disclosures can be read as profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is extended — very high forward P/E and a premium multiple mean the stock is sensitive to any slowing in growth or weaker forward commentary; profit‑taking risk is elevated after the run.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

See Also

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