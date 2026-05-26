Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $226.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $171.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price points to a potential upside of 1.90% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research lifted their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Capital One Financial reduced their price target on Datadog from $157.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.81.

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Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.78. The company had a trading volume of 640,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,976. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.07 and a 200-day moving average of $141.40. The company has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 583.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.30. Datadog has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $224.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at $167,002,091.36. The trade was a 13.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yanbing Li sold 19,834 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $3,914,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 285,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,300,600.05. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 885,963 shares of company stock valued at $130,015,444. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 3.3% in the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,946 shares of the company's stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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