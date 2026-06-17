Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $268.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $268.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Capital One Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $218.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. CICC Research lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $238.34.

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Datadog Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.48. 602,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,892,563. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 600.64, a PEG ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Datadog has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $278.70. The stock's fifty day moving average is $182.76 and its 200 day moving average is $148.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $17,376,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 434,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,690,388.79. This trade represents a 14.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 835,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,002,091.36. This represents a 13.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,354,489 shares of company stock valued at $278,129,246 over the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 7.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Datadog News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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