Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Citigroup

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $218.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.17% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $238.34.

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Datadog Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of DDOG traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.48. The company had a trading volume of 602,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,563. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.64, a PEG ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company's 50 day moving average price is $182.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datadog has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total transaction of $4,631,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $379,758.40. This trade represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $29,457,298.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 612,747 shares in the company, valued at $141,967,352.43. This trade represents a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,354,489 shares of company stock valued at $278,129,246 in the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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