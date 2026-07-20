Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Oppenheimer

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer's price target points to a potential upside of 15.97% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Capital One Financial increased their target price on Datadog from $217.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Datadog from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, CICC Research lifted their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.36.

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Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $258.69 on Monday. Datadog has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $278.70. The company has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a PE ratio of 680.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business's 50 day moving average is $236.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.73.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Datadog's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 84,698 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.30, for a total transaction of $19,675,345.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 612,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $142,341,128.10. This trade represents a 12.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,371 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,256,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 127,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,909,136.06. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,439,533 shares of company stock valued at $323,367,430 in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 1,461.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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