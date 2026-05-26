Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $171.00 to $226.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Datadog traded as high as $224.95 and last traded at $223.73, with a volume of 1268824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $222.32.

DDOG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.81.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $25,407,857.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,002,091.36. The trade was a 13.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $6,765,416.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 437,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,871,380.93. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 885,963 shares of company stock worth $130,015,444. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.3% in the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Datadog Trading Up 0.6%

The firm has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 588.78, a P/E/G ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company's fifty day moving average price is $146.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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