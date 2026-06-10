Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of Datadog, Inc. NASDAQ: DDOG. In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Datadog stock on May 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS BROKERAGE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 5/21/2026.

on 5/21/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG on 5/19/2026.

on 5/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Qualcomm NASDAQ: QCOM on 5/13/2026.

on 5/13/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Qualcomm NASDAQ: QCOM on 5/13/2026.

on 5/13/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW on 5/12/2026.

on 5/12/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Biogen NASDAQ: BIIB on 5/12/2026.

on 5/12/2026. Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Biogen NASDAQ: BIIB on 5/11/2026.

on 5/11/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Whirlpool NYSE: WHR on 5/11/2026.

on 5/11/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Biogen NASDAQ: BIIB on 5/11/2026.

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Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $227.34 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $278.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.78. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 598.28, a P/E/G ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1,461.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 13,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $3,582,214.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 270,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,209,576.40. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Titilope Cole sold 5,131 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.87, for a total transaction of $1,271,820.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $301,409.92. This represents a 80.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,070,415 shares of company stock worth $205,781,777 over the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $212.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Datadog and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.17.

View Our Latest Report on Datadog

Trending Headlines about Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog unveiled 100+ new capabilities at its DASH event, including major upgrades to Bits AI, AI Guard, Bring Your Own Cloud, and Agent Console. The new tools are aimed at increasing automation, improving observability, and helping customers manage AI and security complexity, which supports the company’s growth story. Article link

Datadog unveiled at its DASH event, including major upgrades to Bits AI, AI Guard, Bring Your Own Cloud, and Agent Console. The new tools are aimed at increasing automation, improving observability, and helping customers manage AI and security complexity, which supports the company’s growth story. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Datadog to $280 from $260 and reiterated a Buy rating, reinforcing expectations for further upside after the company’s strong earnings and revenue growth. Article link

Bank of America raised its price target on Datadog to from $260 and reiterated a rating, reinforcing expectations for further upside after the company’s strong earnings and revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Other recent analyst writeups also framed Datadog as a buy candidate, suggesting Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s software and AI-driven observability opportunities. Article link

Other recent analyst writeups also framed Datadog as a buy candidate, suggesting Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s software and AI-driven observability opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: A preview article said investors should “mark their calendars for June 9,” pointing to a possible catalyst around the DASH event, but the details were not clear. Article link

A preview article said investors should “mark their calendars for June 9,” pointing to a possible catalyst around the DASH event, but the details were not clear. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity remains a headwind: Director Titilope Cole sold 5,131 shares, continuing a pattern of heavy insider selling that can weigh on investor confidence. Article link

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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