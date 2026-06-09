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The Bank of Mom and Dad Is Booming—3 Stocks to Watch

Chris Markoch
Written by Chris Markoch | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 9, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Extra Space Storage Right Now?

Before you consider Extra Space Storage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Extra Space Storage wasn't on the list.

While Extra Space Storage currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

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Chris Markoch
About The Author

Chris Markoch

Associate Editor & Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Extra Space Storage (EXR)
2.7953 of 5 stars		$150.093.5%4.32%33.66Hold$152.29
UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
4.492 of 5 stars		$412.861.5%2.25%31.18Moderate Buy$407.17
DoorDash (DASH)
4.7439 of 5 stars		$155.962.3%N/A74.26Moderate Buy$259.58
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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