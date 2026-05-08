Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Monness Crespi & Hardt Analyst Says

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt's price target points to a potential upside of 41.12% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DDOG. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Datadog from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $195.00 price target on Datadog in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.83.

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Datadog Trading Up 1.4%

DDOG stock traded up $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $191.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,105,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 615.45, a PEG ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.98. Datadog has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $2,629,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $215,610.80. The trade was a 92.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 13,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,078,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 140,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,073,350. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 654,018 shares of company stock worth $80,903,197. 6.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and cash‑flow strength — Revenue ≈ $1.01B (+~32% YoY) and EPS $0.60 topped estimates; management reported strong operating and free cash flow and cited expansion in $100k+ ARR customers. Q1 2026 Results

Q1 beat and cash‑flow strength — Revenue ≈ $1.01B (+~32% YoY) and EPS $0.60 topped estimates; management reported strong operating and free cash flow and cited expansion in $100k+ ARR customers. Positive Sentiment: Guidance materially raised — Q2 EPS $0.57–$0.59 and FY‑2026 EPS $2.36–$2.44 well above consensus, the primary catalyst cited by traders and analysts. Guidance raise

Guidance materially raised — Q2 EPS $0.57–$0.59 and FY‑2026 EPS $2.36–$2.44 well above consensus, the primary catalyst cited by traders and analysts. Positive Sentiment: Analyst re‑ratings and price‑target lifts amplified flows — multiple firms (e.g., Wedbush, BTIG, Citizens JMP, Needham/Mizuho/Rosenblatt coverage) raised targets/ratings after the print, supporting momentum. Analyst reactions

Analyst re‑ratings and price‑target lifts amplified flows — multiple firms (e.g., Wedbush, BTIG, Citizens JMP, Needham/Mizuho/Rosenblatt coverage) raised targets/ratings after the print, supporting momentum. Positive Sentiment: Product & GTM catalysts — new product rollouts (AI/security agents, GPU monitoring, MCP Server) and FedRAMP High certification open higher‑security federal deals. FedRAMP certification

Product & GTM catalysts — new product rollouts (AI/security agents, GPU monitoring, MCP Server) and FedRAMP High certification open higher‑security federal deals. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options and call buying (tens of thousands of calls) and elevated volume amplified the move — this can magnify intraday gains but also increase short‑term volatility. Options flow

Unusually large options and call buying (tens of thousands of calls) and elevated volume amplified the move — this can magnify intraday gains but also increase short‑term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Media and momentum trading are sustaining upside in the short term; watch upcoming commentary on bookings, renewal/expansion rates and AI/security inference revenue for confirmation.

Media and momentum trading are sustaining upside in the short term; watch upcoming commentary on bookings, renewal/expansion rates and AI/security inference revenue for confirmation. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling via pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans — CTO, General Counsel, CRO and a director have sold shares recently; while often planned, these large disclosures can be read as profit‑taking. SEC Form 4 (CTO sale)

Insider selling via pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans — CTO, General Counsel, CRO and a director have sold shares recently; while often planned, these large disclosures can be read as profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is extended — very high forward P/E and a premium multiple mean the stock is sensitive to any slowing in growth or weaker forward commentary; profit‑taking risk is elevated after the run.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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