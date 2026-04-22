Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Shares Up 6.6% - Here's Why

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT - Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.7734 and last traded at $0.7677. 28,073,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 59,622,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVLT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Datavault AI in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Datavault AI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Datavault AI from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datavault AI presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVLT

Datavault AI Stock Up 6.6%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $471.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 202.09%.The business had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datavault AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVLT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Datavault AI by 51,505.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,064,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044,587 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,923,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Datavault AI Company Profile

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

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