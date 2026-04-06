Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Stock Price Up 1.9% - Time to Buy?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.7499 and last traded at $0.7351. 35,251,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 64,401,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7211.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DVLT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Datavault AI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Datavault AI from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datavault AI has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DVLT

Datavault AI Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $451.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 202.09%. Research analysts predict that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datavault AI

In other news, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 10,674,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $9,393,838.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 219,056,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $192,770,119.52. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,679,031 shares of company stock valued at $31,424,609 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datavault AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVLT. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter worth $3,218,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Datavault AI during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Datavault AI during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Datavault AI Company Profile

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

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