Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Stock Price Up 19.6% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT - Get Free Report) rose 19.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.8480 and last traded at $0.8375. Approximately 89,922,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 60,912,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7001.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Datavault AI from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Datavault AI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Datavault AI in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datavault AI currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Datavault AI

Datavault AI Price Performance

The company's fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 202.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. The business had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datavault AI

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVLT. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datavault AI in the third quarter worth $133,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Datavault AI in the third quarter worth $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Datavault AI in the third quarter worth $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Datavault AI in the third quarter worth $1,294,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Datavault AI in the third quarter worth $416,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datavault AI Company Profile

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

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