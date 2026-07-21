David Brereton Sells 1,700 Shares of Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS - Get Free Report) Director David Brereton sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total transaction of C$56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 714,572 shares in the company, valued at C$23,580,876. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position.

David Brereton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, David Brereton sold 200 shares of Tecsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$6,800.00.

On Friday, July 3rd, David Brereton sold 500 shares of Tecsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total transaction of C$15,500.00.

On Friday, June 12th, David Brereton sold 1,000 shares of Tecsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.47, for a total transaction of C$36,470.00.

On Friday, June 12th, David Brereton sold 700 shares of Tecsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.48, for a total transaction of C$25,536.00.

On Friday, June 5th, David Brereton sold 200 shares of Tecsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.50, for a total transaction of C$7,100.00.

On Friday, June 5th, David Brereton sold 300 shares of Tecsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.67, for a total transaction of C$10,701.00.

On Friday, June 5th, David Brereton sold 100 shares of Tecsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$3,612.00.

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Tecsys Stock Performance

Tecsys stock traded up C$0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 36,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,837. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market cap of C$503.31 million, a PE ratio of 129.15 and a beta of 0.84. Tecsys Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$22.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.51.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Tecsys had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 2.09%.The firm had revenue of C$50.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.4600739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCS. TD set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Tecsys and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tecsys to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Tecsys from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$38.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tecsys

About Tecsys

Tecsys is trusted by mission-critical organizations in healthcare and distribution to build resilient, efficient and secure supply chains. A global provider of cloud-based, AI-driven software with deep domain expertise, Tecsys delivers real-time operational visibility and execution across critical workflows when performance and reliability matter most. Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TCS). For more information, visit www.tecsys.com.

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