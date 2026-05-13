David Malcom Rodman Sells 2,171 Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS - Get Free Report) insider David Malcom Rodman sold 2,171 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $64,500.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 69,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,073,520.32. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

David Malcom Rodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,348 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $186,377.28.

On Wednesday, May 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 14,056 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $401,720.48.

On Friday, April 17th, David Malcom Rodman sold 416 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $13,033.28.

On Wednesday, April 15th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,348 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $175,585.68.

On Monday, April 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 14,058 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $373,099.32.

On Thursday, April 9th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,170 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $59,414.60.

On Thursday, March 12th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,348 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $173,744.76.

On Friday, March 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 14,058 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $369,163.08.

On Monday, March 9th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,171 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $58,269.64.

On Tuesday, February 17th, David Malcom Rodman sold 417 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $11,505.03.

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Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.86. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,630,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,224. The business's fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.49. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $47.65.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,999 shares of the company's stock worth $115,584,000 after buying an additional 1,881,976 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 6,097.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,325,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,737 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $45,708,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 6,012.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,213,265 shares of the company's stock worth $44,005,000 after buying an additional 1,193,417 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $56.00 target price on Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mineralys Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mineralys Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mineralys Therapeutics

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

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