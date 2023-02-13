There's a Lot to Love About Mineralys' Valentine's Day IPO

Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   4,121.78 (+0.77%)
DOW   34,116.36 (+0.73%)
QQQ   302.14 (+0.81%)
AAPL   152.28 (+0.84%)
MSFT   271.65 (+3.25%)
META   178.40 (+2.44%)
GOOGL   94.48 (-0.10%)
AMZN   97.77 (+0.16%)
TSLA   190.44 (-3.28%)
NVDA   214.62 (+0.93%)
NIO   10.40 (+0.87%)
BABA   104.94 (+1.24%)
AMD   81.77 (+0.36%)
T   19.09 (+0.10%)
F   12.88 (+1.18%)
MU   59.08 (-1.24%)
CGC   2.21 (-3.07%)
GE   82.20 (+1.12%)
DIS   106.95 (-1.03%)
AMC   4.72 (-3.67%)
PFE   43.71 (-0.39%)
PYPL   79.26 (-1.91%)
NFLX   350.87 (+1.01%)
S&P 500   4,121.78 (+0.77%)
DOW   34,116.36 (+0.73%)
QQQ   302.14 (+0.81%)
AAPL   152.28 (+0.84%)
MSFT   271.65 (+3.25%)
META   178.40 (+2.44%)
GOOGL   94.48 (-0.10%)
AMZN   97.77 (+0.16%)
TSLA   190.44 (-3.28%)
NVDA   214.62 (+0.93%)
NIO   10.40 (+0.87%)
BABA   104.94 (+1.24%)
AMD   81.77 (+0.36%)
T   19.09 (+0.10%)
F   12.88 (+1.18%)
MU   59.08 (-1.24%)
CGC   2.21 (-3.07%)
GE   82.20 (+1.12%)
DIS   106.95 (-1.03%)
AMC   4.72 (-3.67%)
PFE   43.71 (-0.39%)
PYPL   79.26 (-1.91%)
NFLX   350.87 (+1.01%)
S&P 500   4,121.78 (+0.77%)
DOW   34,116.36 (+0.73%)
QQQ   302.14 (+0.81%)
AAPL   152.28 (+0.84%)
MSFT   271.65 (+3.25%)
META   178.40 (+2.44%)
GOOGL   94.48 (-0.10%)
AMZN   97.77 (+0.16%)
TSLA   190.44 (-3.28%)
NVDA   214.62 (+0.93%)
NIO   10.40 (+0.87%)
BABA   104.94 (+1.24%)
AMD   81.77 (+0.36%)
T   19.09 (+0.10%)
F   12.88 (+1.18%)
MU   59.08 (-1.24%)
CGC   2.21 (-3.07%)
GE   82.20 (+1.12%)
DIS   106.95 (-1.03%)
AMC   4.72 (-3.67%)
PFE   43.71 (-0.39%)
PYPL   79.26 (-1.91%)
NFLX   350.87 (+1.01%)
S&P 500   4,121.78 (+0.77%)
DOW   34,116.36 (+0.73%)
QQQ   302.14 (+0.81%)
AAPL   152.28 (+0.84%)
MSFT   271.65 (+3.25%)
META   178.40 (+2.44%)
GOOGL   94.48 (-0.10%)
AMZN   97.77 (+0.16%)
TSLA   190.44 (-3.28%)
NVDA   214.62 (+0.93%)
NIO   10.40 (+0.87%)
BABA   104.94 (+1.24%)
AMD   81.77 (+0.36%)
T   19.09 (+0.10%)
F   12.88 (+1.18%)
MU   59.08 (-1.24%)
CGC   2.21 (-3.07%)
GE   82.20 (+1.12%)
DIS   106.95 (-1.03%)
AMC   4.72 (-3.67%)
PFE   43.71 (-0.39%)
PYPL   79.26 (-1.91%)
NFLX   350.87 (+1.01%)

There's a Lot to Love About Mineralys' Valentine's Day IPO

Mon., February 13, 2023 | Keala Milles

Key Points

  • Mineralys Therapeutics added 20% more shares before its Feb 14 IPO to increase liquidity.
  • Strong clinical results of hypertension drug candidates suggest long-term stability and growth
  • More liquidity will help support development when initial investments start to dwindle
  • MLYS looks more favorable than AZN, its only direct drug pipeline competitor, at least for now
  • 5 stocks we like better than Mineralys Therapeutics

female hands hold phone with IPO stocks purchase app on screen at table in office

 It has been less than a year since Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MLYS) listed its IPO, but the activity has been quite hot, particularly since the top of the year. With 2.71 million in trading volume, there certainly appears to be a lot of interest in the budding clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. 

But only a few days before MLYS officially goes public (on February 14, 2023), they announced an upsized public option to encourage more early investors and secure a little more liquidity to support early development.  Sure enough, the Feb 10 upgrade helped boost share price by 30% to as much as $21.98 before setting down to its current price of $18.44 per share.

Funding Boost Could Imply Greater Promise

Not long after Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR) closed its $161 million upside launch, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc announced they would do the same.  Scheduled for listing on the Nasdaq index under the symbol MYLS, this will mark the second biotech to raise more than $100 million in funding in just a month.  It also marks the first time the Nasdaq a seen a pair like this since May, a hopeful sign of more pending growth in the biotech sector. 


It is a bid that will certainly provide more opportunity for investors to get in on the ground floor, especially since the higher valuation will give them a better position against older and larger entities, like AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN).  With a goal to sell 10 million shares in the initial period–at $16 a piece–the addition of 20% more shares could boost valuation to upwards of $192 million (based on the sale of 12 million shares during the quiet period). 

Of course, there could be even more value if they also manage to sell their scheduled 1.8 million over-allotment as well.  But even if their surplus sale is weak, the IPO will give Mineralys strong liquidity moving forward. MLYS currently has a market capitalization value of $683.32 million.  With a baseline cash value of $120.95 million and more than $158 million in other assets, MLYS will likely be heading to the public market with a full enterprise value of at least $721 million. 

Strong Product Results Suggest Future Growth

Speaking of moving forward, the Radnor, PA-based firm recently completed a phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of their current lead pipeline candidate, an aldosterone synthase inhibitor called lorundrostat.  Also referred to as MLS-101, the aim with this drug is as an add-on for patients living with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension (uHTN/rHTN).  In addition, they expect to start another phase 2 trial for the same drug to treat uHTN and rHTN among the chronic kidney disease population. This will come around the middle of 2023.

The top-line data for both of these studies are expected in early 2024.  These results will establish a foundation for phase 3 programs and, hopefully, eventually head to market.  Mineralys will need that, as the IPO funding will likely run out by then, so a new income stream will be crucial.  

Singular Product Focus Could Help Mineralys Jump Ahead 

This is particularly important because Mineralys licensed molecular properties from Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma for an initial $1 million with a contract that includes up to $9 million in additional development milestone payments and another $155 million in commercial milestone payments. Mineralys scooped up this drug candidate for its ability to inhibit an enzyme that can effectively lower blood pressure. 

It's a novel concept that is also on the radar of several other companies.  As mentioned, AstraZeneca is a direct competitor in this field, having recently acquired peer CinCor Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CINC) for $1.8 billion.  However. CinCor's candidate failed to meet the primary endpoint last year, so the lane could be wide open for Mineralys to go head-to-head with AstraZeneca instead.

MLYS share value currently remains around $18.44, representing a 15% premium on the initial $16 price.  With their singularly-focused pipeline–and Cincor’s recent trial miss–MLYS could emerge from this initial public offering as the clear front-runner in its market.

That, of course, could make them a solid long-term investment, particularly since its current share value is highly competitive.  AZN, for example, currently lists at $68.88 per share. That is a 370% premium over MLYS, which could make MLYS a smarter buy on a long-term basis.

 

Should you invest $1,000 in Mineralys Therapeutics right now?

Before you consider Mineralys Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mineralys Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Mineralys Therapeutics currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2023

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of the 10 best stocks to own in 2023 and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2023 Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
AstraZeneca (AZN)
2.7549 of 5 stars		$68.63-0.4%1.33%64.14Hold$98.00
AstraZeneca (AZN)
0 of 5 stars		$68.63-0.4%1.33%64.14N/AN/A
Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS)
0 of 5 stars		$18.18-1.4%N/AN/AN/A
CinCor Pharma (CINC)
2.2328 of 5 stars		$29.21-0.4%N/A-1.69Moderate Buy$46.67
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Keala Milles

About Keala Milles

Contributing Author: HealthCare and Pharma

Keala is an experienced freelance writer and has written for a wide variety of websites and has covered many topics, from stock market tips to consumer goods, with a specialty in healthcare and pharmaceutical stocks. He has experience with aggregate news writing, press releases and content pages. His strong media and communication background includes a bachelor of arts degree focused on drama and dramatics/theater arts from the University of Washington.

Contact Keala Milles via email at kealamilles@gmail.com.

Recent Videos

Are Investors Still Loving McDonald’s Stock?
Are Investors Still Loving McDonald's Stock?
Costco Still the Right Stock for the Right Time
Costco Still the Right Stock for the Right Time
Starbucks Earnings: Pullback Provides Opportunity
Starbucks Earnings: Pullback Provides Opportunity
Microsoft, ChatGPT, Are You Buying MSFT?
Microsoft, ChatGPT, Are You Buying MSFT?

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: