DaVita (DVA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect DaVita to post earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $3.3564 billion for the quarter. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-15.00 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.16. DaVita had a net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 413.18%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DaVita to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.82. 135,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,368. DaVita has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $159.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business's 50 day moving average price is $150.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $158.00 price target on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on DaVita from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on DaVita from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut DaVita from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $155.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DaVita

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company's stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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