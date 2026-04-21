DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.80.

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of DaVita from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

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DaVita Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:DVA opened at $149.16 on Tuesday. DaVita has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $159.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.40 and a 200 day moving average of $130.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.16. DaVita had a net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 413.18%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. DaVita's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-15.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company's stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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