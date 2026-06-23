DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Sets New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $215.33 and last traded at $209.6180, with a volume of 754564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.91.

Get DaVita alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $158.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on DaVita from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $199.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business's fifty day moving average is $183.40 and its 200-day moving average is $150.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $3,210,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 109,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,756,029.60. This trade represents a 12.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,440,571.40. This trade represents a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in DaVita by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,679,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,122,000 after buying an additional 32,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,045 shares of the company's stock worth $167,807,000 after acquiring an additional 71,156 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company's stock worth $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 636,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DaVita by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,037,000 after purchasing an additional 56,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of DaVita by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DaVita, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DaVita wasn't on the list.

While DaVita currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here