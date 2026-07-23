Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.52 and traded as high as $5.24. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 326,314 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DWSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dawson Geophysical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dawson Geophysical in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $151.52 million, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of -0.17. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.20 million. Dawson Geophysical had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,360 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides land-based seismic data acquisition services to the oil and gas industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company specializes in the design, deployment and operation of seismic crews that collect high-fidelity subsurface data. Its services support exploration and development programs by delivering two-dimensional (2D), three-dimensional (3D) and time-lapse (4D) seismic surveys that enable clients to make informed drilling and reservoir management decisions.

The company's fleet includes vibratory and impulsive seismic sources, high-capacity source trucks, geophone sensor arrays and digital recording systems.

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