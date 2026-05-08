Dbs Bank Cuts Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $66.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Dbs Bank from $80.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Dbs Bank's price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.46% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTSH. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $87.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $75.00.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.38. 849,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $87.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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