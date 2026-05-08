Dbs Bank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Dbs Bank from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Dbs Bank's price target points to a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $934.38.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS traded up $9.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $935.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 361,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,322. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $565.78 and a 1-year high of $984.70. The stock has a market cap of $275.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $870.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $871.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.30, for a total transaction of $1,119,960.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,488,239.70. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 42,302 shares of company stock valued at $39,938,686 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 418,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $17,197,444,000 after purchasing an additional 394,198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,952,199,000 after purchasing an additional 110,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,896,795,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,978,034 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,254,692,000 after purchasing an additional 194,109 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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