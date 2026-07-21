DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 341,260 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session's volume of 295,852 shares.The stock last traded at $14.06 and had previously closed at $14.57.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DBVT. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on DBV Technologies from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered DBV Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DBVT

DBV Technologies Stock Down 3.8%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $829.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of -0.95.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,506.53% and a negative return on equity of 119.33%. Analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company's stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

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